Today’s Headlines
- Yesterday was the sixth annual Walk to Work Day, at least in San Francisco (CBS)
- California’s “hands-free” law is ten years old. So much for that (Times of San Diego)
- California, Feds “quietly” seek a deal on car emissions (New York Times)
- Look at all these dockless vehicles just sitting around: VW parks 300,000 diesels it had to buy back (Reuters)
- The Women Led Cities initiative amplifies women’s voices in planning and design (SmartCitiesDive)
- Silicon Valley on how to be an innovative city (Route Fifty)
