Today’s Headlines

  • Yesterday was the sixth annual Walk to Work Day, at least in San Francisco (CBS)
    • And the city celebrated with a new crosswalk (SF Bay)
    • But the fire department still puts the onus for safety on pedestrians (SFWeekly)
  • California’s “hands-free” law is ten years old. So much for that (Times of San Diego)
  • California, Feds “quietly” seek a deal on car emissions (New York Times)
  • Look at all these dockless vehicles just sitting around: VW parks 300,000 diesels it had to buy back (Reuters)
  • The Women Led Cities initiative amplifies women’s voices in planning and design (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Silicon Valley on how to be an innovative city (Route Fifty)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF