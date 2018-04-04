Today’s Headlines

  • Are self-driving cars safe for cities? (Curbed)
  • San Mateo’s express bus lanes move forward (Daily Journal)
  • When your deputy hits and runs, it’s just an “unfortunate event that punctuated an otherwise fantastic evening” (Sacramento Bee)
  • The Women Led Cities initiative is amplifying women’s voices in planning and design (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Silicon Valley talks about how to be an innovative city (Route Fifty)
  • How cities deal with badly parked bike-share bikes (The Local)
  • Car storage: VW parks 300,000 diesels it bought back (Reuters)
  • Connecting climate change and social change (Metropolitics)
  • Uber considers buying JUMP bikes (Tech Crunch)
  • To cut congestion, New York approves surcharge for Uber, Lyft, taxis—even for shared rides (Engadget)
  • Nashville’s “Declaration of Transportation Independence” (Roadshow)

