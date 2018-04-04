Today’s Headlines

Are self-driving cars safe for cities? (Curbed)

San Mateo’s express bus lanes move forward (Daily Journal)

When your deputy hits and runs, it’s just an “unfortunate event that punctuated an otherwise fantastic evening” (Sacramento Bee)

The Women Led Cities initiative is amplifying women’s voices in planning and design (SmartCitiesDive)

Silicon Valley talks about how to be an innovative city (Route Fifty)

How cities deal with badly parked bike-share bikes (The Local)

Car storage: VW parks 300,000 diesels it bought back (Reuters)

Connecting climate change and social change (Metropolitics)

Uber considers buying JUMP bikes (Tech Crunch)

To cut congestion, New York approves surcharge for Uber, Lyft, taxis—even for shared rides (Engadget)

Nashville’s “Declaration of Transportation Independence” (Roadshow)

