Today’s Headlines
- Are self-driving cars safe for cities? (Curbed)
- San Mateo’s express bus lanes move forward (Daily Journal)
- When your deputy hits and runs, it’s just an “unfortunate event that punctuated an otherwise fantastic evening” (Sacramento Bee)
- The Women Led Cities initiative is amplifying women’s voices in planning and design (SmartCitiesDive)
- Silicon Valley talks about how to be an innovative city (Route Fifty)
- How cities deal with badly parked bike-share bikes (The Local)
- Car storage: VW parks 300,000 diesels it bought back (Reuters)
- Connecting climate change and social change (Metropolitics)
- Uber considers buying JUMP bikes (Tech Crunch)
- To cut congestion, New York approves surcharge for Uber, Lyft, taxis—even for shared rides (Engadget)
- Nashville’s “Declaration of Transportation Independence” (Roadshow)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF