Today’s Headlines
- That’s a proposed light rail line in the San Fernando Valley that just got some state funding (Progressive Railroading)
- Federal EPA is out to loosen vehicle emissions rules (LA Times, NY Times, SF Chronicle)
- While California heads towards banning internal combustion engines (GreenBiz)
- Americans don’t think climate change will affect them (The Verge)
- California steps up for environmental justice (High Country News)
- Barricades blocked pedestrians from a plaza for eight years because of a sidewalk crack (LA Downtown News)
- Credit union sues San Francisco for profiting from taxi medallion sales then letting their value die (Curbed)
- Private companies want to take over public transportation—scratch that, they want to make money (The Guardian)
- Congress wants to know why subway constructions costs so much (New York Times)
- Why are self-driving cars aimed at the luxury market rather than transit? (Planetizen)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF