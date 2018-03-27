Today’s Headlines

  • Sacramento to remove “smart” parking meters for protected bike lanes (Sacramento Bee)
  • Spinlister—peer-to-peer bike rental program—will shut down (Bicycle Retailer)
  • CTC aims to “facilitate traffic”:
    • At the Cholame “Y” in San Luis Obispo County (KSBY)
    • By widening 101 in Santa Barbara (Edhat)
    • In the Sacramento area (TTNews)
  • “Novel” idea to slap visibility beacons on bikes is unfortunately gaining traction (The Register)
  • Expect more autonomous vehicle crashes (PC)
  • The mistake with autonomous vehicles is trying to imitate human drivers, says engineer (Arizona State University)
  • Another software fail—Uber driver follows directions down a staircase (Business Insider)
  • Lyft launches geofencing in SF to cut down dropoffs in crowded areas (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Office towers—with some housing—planned for West Oakland BART station (Hoodline)
  • ICYMI: Redlining is very much alive still (Reveal)
  • Hoping Jordan Downs “revitalizes” the community (but for whom?) (Commercial Observer)
  • MTC seeks public comment on its public comment plan (Fox)

