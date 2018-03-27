Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento to remove “smart” parking meters for protected bike lanes (Sacramento Bee)
- Spinlister—peer-to-peer bike rental program—will shut down (Bicycle Retailer)
- CTC aims to “facilitate traffic”:
- “Novel” idea to slap visibility beacons on bikes is unfortunately gaining traction (The Register)
- Expect more autonomous vehicle crashes (PC)
- The mistake with autonomous vehicles is trying to imitate human drivers, says engineer (Arizona State University)
- Another software fail—Uber driver follows directions down a staircase (Business Insider)
- Lyft launches geofencing in SF to cut down dropoffs in crowded areas (Smart Cities Dive)
- Office towers—with some housing—planned for West Oakland BART station (Hoodline)
- ICYMI: Redlining is very much alive still (Reveal)
- Hoping Jordan Downs “revitalizes” the community (but for whom?) (Commercial Observer)
- MTC seeks public comment on its public comment plan (Fox)
