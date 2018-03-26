Today’s Headlines
- The good, the bad, and the missed opportunities of judge’s “climate tutorial” (Heartland)
- Whoops. Never dis bike-riding moms (Seattle Bike Blog)
- CTC awards funds to widen highways:
- In Riverside (Press Enterprise)
- In Butte County (Action News Now)
- High Speed Rail plan update: Delays and Caltrain electrification to Gilroy (Green Caltrain)
- Blame Uber (Curbed)
- But do not require bikes to carry a beacon for safety among self-driving cars (TreeHugger)
- Gas tax repeal is on a pothole-filled road (LA Times)
