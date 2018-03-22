Today’s Headlines
- E-bikes are getting more people out of their cars (Bicycling)
- Orange County to launch OC Flex microtransit service (GovTech)
- Monrovia skips Metro bike-share, goes for dockless LimeBike instead (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- Mother of student killed in Desert Hot Springs appeals to city to make streets safer for pedestrians (Desert Sun)
- Despite what police first told media following autonomous vehicle crash,
video shows that the back-up driver was texting (Phoenix New Times)
- Center for Climate Protection supports bill to ban sale of gas-powered vehicles in CA (Press Democrat)
- California could aim higher on clean fuels (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- “New Way” Republicans search for a way in California (Capital Public Radio) (Sacramento Bee)
- America’s income inequality is worse than you think (Fast Company)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF