Today’s Headlines
- Costs, delays threaten downtown San Diego bike network (KPBS)
- Will Pasadena drop Metro bike-share? (Curbed)
- Cyclist collects data on vehicles blocking bus, bike lanes in New York (NY Times)
- Wheel talk: How to ride and scoot (SF Bike)
- More on Natural Resources Agency hearing on replacing LOS with VMT in CEQA (Getting Around Sac)
- The perfect selfishness of mapping apps (CityLab)
- State legislators talking about bringing back Redevelopment Agency (LA Times)
- Berkeley to invest in housing for homeless in its downtown (Daily Californian)
- Who would live right next to speeding freight trains? People who don’t have choices (OC Register)
