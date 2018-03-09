Today’s Headlines
- Health benefits of cycling could save everybody money–not just cyclists (The Georgia Straight)
- Economic benefits from the gas tax may be real, but let’s not overstate them (CalMatters)
- The unhelpful ways cities talk about bike helmets (CityLab)
- Bakersfield to step up “pedestrian safety patrols” this weekend (Kern Golden Empire)
- That’s how to do it: Paris offers financial incentives for ditching your car (Bicycling)
- Denied access to Uber, Lyft data, cities have to get creative (Wired)
- Lyft to test self-driving cars in California (Future Structure)
- New analysis says greenhouse gas emissions from cities is much higher than previously thought (National Geographic)
- States must act on climate change (Bloomberg)
- CA Assemblymember Mayes sues over wording of climate change ballot measure which would, yes, limit legislature’s ability to fund climate change programs (Desert Sun)
- Bay Area shorelines sinking, at risk of flooding (Mercury News)
- Vacaville to hold a summit on transportation for seniors, disabled people (Daily Republic)
- Lillias Campbell Davidson, founder of the first women’s cycling organization, among women who finally get an obit in the NY Times
- Crowded cities search for nature-based health solutions (Christian Science Monitor)
