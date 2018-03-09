Today’s Headlines

  • Health benefits of cycling could save everybody money–not just cyclists (The Georgia Straight)
  • Economic benefits from the gas tax may be real, but let’s not overstate them (CalMatters)
  • The unhelpful ways cities talk about bike helmets (CityLab)
  • Bakersfield to step up “pedestrian safety patrols” this weekend (Kern Golden Empire)
  • That’s how to do it: Paris offers financial incentives for ditching your car (Bicycling)
  • Denied access to Uber, Lyft data, cities have to get creative (Wired)
  • Lyft to test self-driving cars in California (Future Structure)
  • New analysis says greenhouse gas emissions from cities is much higher than previously thought (National Geographic)
  • States must act on climate change (Bloomberg)
  • CA Assemblymember Mayes sues over wording of climate change ballot measure which would, yes, limit legislature’s ability to fund climate change programs (Desert Sun)
  • Bay Area shorelines sinking, at risk of flooding (Mercury News)
  • Vacaville to hold a summit on transportation for seniors, disabled people (Daily Republic)
  • Lillias Campbell Davidson, founder of the first women’s cycling organization, among women who finally get an obit in the NY Times
  • Crowded cities search for nature-based health solutions (Christian Science Monitor)

