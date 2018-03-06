Today’s Headlines
- New southernmost BART stations may not open until 2019 (Mercury News)
- How bike-share could reduce traffic on Highway 50 near Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- Santa Monica wants to limit scooters (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Electric buses coming to Sacramento, Davis (The Aggie)
- SF Muni may cut some fares (SF Chronicle)
- After years of delay, Fruitvale Transit Village will finally get more affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
- Momentum builds in California for radical action on housing (CityLab)
- Despite urging from public interest groups to go slowly on autonomous vehicle regulation…. (Auto News)
- No, no, no! They’re still just single occupant cars, but some want to set aside freeway lanes for autonomous vehicles (Mercury News)
