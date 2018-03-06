Today’s Headlines

  • New southernmost BART stations may not open until 2019 (Mercury News)
  • How bike-share could reduce traffic on Highway 50 near Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
  • Santa Monica wants to limit scooters (Santa Monica Daily Press)
  • Electric buses coming to Sacramento, Davis (The Aggie)
  • SF Muni may cut some fares (SF Chronicle)
  • After years of delay, Fruitvale Transit Village will finally get more affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Momentum builds in California for radical action on housing (CityLab)
  • Despite urging from public interest groups to go slowly on autonomous vehicle regulation…. (Auto News)
    • …Federal government shows little resistance to autonomous vehicles (The Verge)
    • But individuals’ responses are not always so passive (LA Times)
  • No, no, no! They’re still just single occupant cars, but some want to set aside freeway lanes for autonomous vehicles (Mercury News)

