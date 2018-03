Today’s Headlines

At “listening session,” Californians object to Trump plan to scrap clean air program (CBS Local)

Ontario joins California and Quebec in largest cap-and-trade auction yet (EDF)

Cap-and-trade auction raises $750 million (Chicoer)

Report: To meet climate goals, California needs to cut oil production (Inside Climate News)

California considers tweaks to Low Carbon Fuels program (Seattle Times)

LA traffic, explained graphically (CNN)

SF to study transbay tube (Construction Dive)

New HSR head Brian Kelly promises transparency on costs (LA Times)

CA cracks down on polluting big rigs (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF