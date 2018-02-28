Today’s Headlines
- Pedestrian injuries and deaths keep rising (LA Times)
- CA housing bill gets some amendments (Medium)
- Automated vehicles can’t save cities (NY Times)
- Mapping income disparities in cities (CityLab)
- Vallejo gets a new pedestrian crossing (Times Herald)
- Davis is about to get bike-share (Davis Enterprise)
- Sacramento rail-to-trail clears a hurdle (Sacramento Bee)
- Scooters—a solution to gridlock? asks L.A. Times Op-Ed
- People think they’re good at multitasking, but nobody is good at driving while texting (Science Daily)
- Oregon is considering expanding bike tax to include kid’s bikes (Statesman Journal)
- More than 100 cities around the world rely mostly on renewable energy (Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF