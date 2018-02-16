Today’s Headlines

A definitive list of the stupidest things people have said about bicyclists (Cycling Tips)

Dockless bike share launches in San Diego (KPBS)

Plan to widen 710 freeway gets pushback (SCPR)

Long Beach City Council takes aim at bike chop shops (Long Beach Post)

Napa County sales tax will help build bike lanes, paths (Napa Valley Register)

Who are California’s real climate leaders? (Medium)

Fresno, Madera are expanding towards each other (Sacramento Bee)

New bill would give incentives for building affordable housing (KPBS)

San Francisco delays housing over potentially historic…. laundromat (Curbed)

