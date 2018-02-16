Today’s Headlines
- A definitive list of the stupidest things people have said about bicyclists (Cycling Tips)
- Dockless bike share launches in San Diego (KPBS)
- Plan to widen 710 freeway gets pushback (SCPR)
- Long Beach City Council takes aim at bike chop shops (Long Beach Post)
- Napa County sales tax will help build bike lanes, paths (Napa Valley Register)
- Who are California’s real climate leaders? (Medium)
- Fresno, Madera are expanding towards each other (Sacramento Bee)
- New bill would give incentives for building affordable housing (KPBS)
- San Francisco delays housing over potentially historic…. laundromat (Curbed)
