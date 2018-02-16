Today’s Headlines

  • A definitive list of the stupidest things people have said about bicyclists (Cycling Tips)
  • Dockless bike share launches in San Diego (KPBS)
  • Plan to widen 710 freeway gets pushback (SCPR)
  • Long Beach City Council takes aim at bike chop shops (Long Beach Post)
  • Napa County sales tax will help build bike lanes, paths (Napa Valley Register)
  • Who are California’s real climate leaders? (Medium)
  • Fresno, Madera are expanding towards each other (Sacramento Bee)
  • New bill would give incentives for building affordable housing (KPBS)
  • San Francisco delays housing over potentially historic…. laundromat (Curbed)

