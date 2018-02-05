Today’s Headlines
- San Luis Obispo divided over bike boulevard proposal (San Luis Obispo.com)
- San Diego County’s climate plan would let suburban development offset impacts by planting trees far away (Voice of San Diego)
- CA controller says financial markets are underpricing carbon risk (Chief Investment Officer)
- Caltrain meets with bicyclists on concerns over new train car designs (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Self-driving cars aren’t good at detecting bicycles; forcing bikes to communicate with them is a cop-out (Slate)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF