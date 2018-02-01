Today’s Headlines

  • The fight for environmental justice and the rise of citizen activism (Governing)
  • Walk-first cities are saving lives (Curbed)
  • Meanwhile, in Bakersfield, pedestrians are the ones charged with “safety” violations (Kern Golden Empire)
  • Cyclist fights Burbank’s bike ban on pedestrian/equestrian bridge (LA Times)
  • As car ownership among the poor rises, transit ridership falls (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Why won’t CPUC reveal how it is spending revenue from ride-hail companies, asks SFCTA (SF Examiner)
  • CA awards grants for rail projects (KUSI)
  • CARB awards funds to San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to clean up air quality (Sun Gazette)
  • Where will cap-and-trade money go? Brown’s proposal (Grist)
  • Electrify transportation to clean up the air (Inland Empire Community News)
  • Cal EPA releases pesticide map for San Diego County (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Biking could change American society (E)

