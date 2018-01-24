Today’s Headlines
- Columnist Freaks Out Over Proposed Road Diet in Sacramento (SacBee)
- Here Are the Biggest Road Diet Projects in the OC for the Next 5 Years (OC Register)
- Sacramento Mayor Proposes Building Homes to Fight Homelessness (SacBee)
- Former CA Public Utilities Commission President Teams with Earth Justice to Take on PUC
- Political Discourse in the Central Valley Coarsens Under Trump (SacBee)
- Developers and Enviros Reach Compromise on New Protections/Developments (SD Union-Trib)
- Homeless Bicyclist Killed in Crash in SD Mission (SD Union-Trib, SD Fox 5)
- Another Bicyclist Killed After Fatal Crash Near Redlands (San Bernadino Sun)
- Gas Prices Are Going Up (OC Register)
