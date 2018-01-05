Today’s Headlines

  • Cars will be outfitted with monitors to find pollution hot spots (Mercury News)
  • San Francisco touts record low traffic fatalities in 2017 (SF Gate)
  • San Diego ready to fix pedestrian bridge (La Jolla Light)
  • More on potential fossil fuel vehicle ban (ThinkProgress)
  • VW settlement money aimed at increasing electric vehicles (Pew Charitable Trusts)
  • CA applications for accessory dwelling units skyrocket after regulatory reform (Next City)
  • Bill would mandate denser housing near transit (Curbed SF)
  • Redwood City plans affordable housing outside downtown (Mercury News)
  • California Rep Jeff Denham wants to head the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (LA Times)

