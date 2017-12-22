Today’s Headlines
- Gas tax is under attack (Sacramento Bee)
- So is Jerry Brown’s environmental record (Oil&Gas 360)
- Meanwhile Monterey is planning how to spend gas tax money (Monterey County Weekly)
- So is Fort Bragg (Advocate-News)
- Davis gets money to study improvements, connections to its Amtrak station (Davis Vanguard)
- California sues Trump administration over oil industry rules (Governing)
- China’s aggressive plans on climate change leave the U.S. in the dust (Green Car Reports)
- California’s population has doubled since 1970 (SF Chronicle)
- Davis considers parcel tax to help pay for homeless services (Sacramento Bee)
- Can we mock Elon Musk but maybe stay real about transit at the same time? (Lisa Schweitzer)
- Scoot to add electric bikes to its San Francisco fleet (Business Insider)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF