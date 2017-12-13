Today’s Headlines

  • Pedestrian-blaming is a thing: Biloxi thinks two crosswalks are too much (Sun Herald), witnesses call pedestrians “lazy” for not protecting themselves with faded paint at crosswalks (KITV), and engineers won’t do anything (Systemic Failure)
  • Coachella Valley transit agency orders more electric buses with cap-and-trade money (Mass Transit)
  • Santa Cruz needs to do same (Mass Transit)
  • San Mateo considers shuttles to increase reach of transit (Patch)
  • LAO report: Cap-and-trade could raise a lot of money (LA Times)
  • In Paris, former gov Schwarzenegger rides a bike, says Trump alone–not U.S.–pulled out of climate accords (The Hill)
  • More on mileage fee to replace gas tax (ABC10)
  • Gas tax fuels 2018 election fight (Capitol Weekly)
  • Cal Poly SLO recognized for the first time as Bicycle Friendly University (Cal Poly News)
  • Lime Bike debuts dockless bike-sharing on Alameda island: one group “group reported a woman in a cocktail dress, riding recklessly and laughing. It sounded like Trouble with a capital T” (Alameda Magazine)
  • The great bicycle helmet controversy (Streets.mn)
  • Neil DeGrasse Tyson on urban heat islands (The Dirt)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF