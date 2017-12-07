Today’s Headlines
- Today: San Diego Bicycle Coalition celebrates 30-year anniversary with a bike ride (San Diego Union Tribune)
- … and names new executive director, Colin Parent (SDBC)
- San Bernardino leaders celebrate Metro extension that links transit services (SB Sun)
- Fresno’s Chinatown faces growing pains with state projects coming downtown (KVPR)
- SF approves plan to set all parking rates based on demand (SF Gate, SF Examiner)
- Sacramento vies for TCCP funds for River District housing and infrastructure (News&Review)
- How the federal tax bill could play out for commuters, renters, retirees (CityLab)
- Teacher in Boston uses (a picture of) Tom Brady to get cars to slow down in school zone (Boston Globe)
- Media wakes up to CA bill to ban gas-powered cars by 2040 (Newsweek)
- Truckers raise prices on California freight (Transport Topics)
- Gas tax repeal kicks off in Fresno with overblown rhetoric about “money robbed from families” (The Business Journal)
- Lyft gives out awards for top destinations in Silicon Valley (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley school district ponders building housing for its teachers (Berkeleyside)
- San Diego to concentrate density in target areas (San Diego Union Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF