Today’s Headlines

  • A plan to ban cars altogether on Market Street moves forward (SF Examiner)
  • Linking land use and transportation policies to greenhouse gas emissions (Davis Vanguard)
  • LA’s first major Measure M project breaks ground: Gold Line extension (Mass Transit)
  • More signs and paint did nothing for safety, so SFMTA plans to build boarding islands (SF Examiner)
  • San Diego hits an obstacle to allowing dockless bike-share (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Tuolumne prioritizes transportation spending from SB 1 (My Mother Lode)
  • Interview with Assemblymember Ricardo Lara about environmental justice and health (Grist)
  • Seattle’s chief traffic engineer is a quiet hero for livability (Seattle Times)
  • Federal tax bill cuts transportation funding (Transportation for America)
    • … and will have “spiraling consequences” for California (LA Times)
    • … and could kill affordable housing (CityLab)
  • The designer of Apple’s Cupertino headquarters doesn’t think it has any effect on nearby neighborhoods (Business Insider)
  • In-depth look at what’s causing housing shortage in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Researchers used Google Street view to predict a precinct’s voting habits—by car ownership (Journalists Resource)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF