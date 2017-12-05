Today’s Headlines
- A plan to ban cars altogether on Market Street moves forward (SF Examiner)
- Linking land use and transportation policies to greenhouse gas emissions (Davis Vanguard)
- LA’s first major Measure M project breaks ground: Gold Line extension (Mass Transit)
- More signs and paint did nothing for safety, so SFMTA plans to build boarding islands (SF Examiner)
- San Diego hits an obstacle to allowing dockless bike-share (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Tuolumne prioritizes transportation spending from SB 1 (My Mother Lode)
- Interview with Assemblymember Ricardo Lara about environmental justice and health (Grist)
- Seattle’s chief traffic engineer is a quiet hero for livability (Seattle Times)
- Federal tax bill cuts transportation funding (Transportation for America)
- The designer of Apple’s Cupertino headquarters doesn’t think it has any effect on nearby neighborhoods (Business Insider)
- In-depth look at what’s causing housing shortage in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Researchers used Google Street view to predict a precinct’s voting habits—by car ownership (Journalists Resource)
