Today’s Headlines
- Newsweek sees hope: “New” bike-delivery idea could solve lots of problems
- Construction begins on LA Gold Line to Montclair (Construction Global)
- L.A.’s $120 billion “bet” on (or rather, investment in) transit innovation (Fast Company)
- Kern County’s pedestrian death rate just reached high of last few years, and police blame victims (Bakersfield.com)
- How New York City fixed its “Boulevard of Death” (NY Times)
- Toll booth worker killed when truck driver slams into cars, booth (SF Gate)
- More details on new CEQA guidelines (National Law Review)
- What the gas tax will do for Ventura County (VC Star)
- Governor Brown should stop protecting the oil industry (Mercury News)
- Where should low-income housing go? (City Observatory)
- Stockton to consider putting housing on golf course (Stockton City Limits)
- EPA settles lawsuit with Walmart over local air quality near schools (Long Beach Post)
- SoCal refineries ordered to monitor, report on local air quality (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF