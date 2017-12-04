Today’s Headlines

  • Newsweek sees hope: “New” bike-delivery idea could solve lots of problems
  • Construction begins on LA Gold Line to Montclair (Construction Global)
  • L.A.’s $120 billion “bet” on (or rather, investment in) transit innovation (Fast Company)
  • Kern County’s pedestrian death rate just reached high of last few years, and police blame victims (Bakersfield.com)
  • How New York City fixed its “Boulevard of Death” (NY Times)
  • Toll booth worker killed when truck driver slams into cars, booth (SF Gate)
  • More details on new CEQA guidelines (National Law Review)
  • What the gas tax will do for Ventura County (VC Star)
  • Governor Brown should stop protecting the oil industry (Mercury News)
  • Where should low-income housing go? (City Observatory)
  • Stockton to consider putting housing on golf course (Stockton City Limits)
  • EPA settles lawsuit with Walmart over local air quality near schools (Long Beach Post)
  • SoCal refineries ordered to monitor, report on local air quality (LA Times)

