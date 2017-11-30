Today’s Headlines
- Napa transit agency honors bus workers for efforts during fire (Napa Valley Register)
- New open space preserve set to open in San Mateo county (East Bay Times)
- Napa Valley honors walkers, cyclists with art work on trail (Napa Valley Register)
- San Francisco set to be first US city to price all parking based on demand (SF Gate)
- ICYMI: BlueGoGo may have taken the money and run (The Guardian)
- Cities, including Fresno and Chula Vista, are going to dangerous extremes to court Amazon HQ2 (CityLab)
- Oil industry, after pushing for rollbacks on climate change rules, now worries it’s all gone too far (LA Times)
- Among its other horrors, Republican tax bill would end investments in renewable energy (Washington Post)
- and lead to “more traffic” (LA Times)
- and demolish California housing efforts (SF Chronicle)
- L.A. is ready for the next mobility revolution (CityLab)
- New owners fire most of LA Weekly’s editorial staff (LA Times)
