Today’s Headlines
- Road signs suck. What if we just got rid of them all? (Vox)
- Palo Alto set to approve new bike bridge (Palo Alto Online)
- The gender gap in bicycling: Stop conditioning women to be scared (Fast Company)
- When women ride bikes in Turkey, it’s a political statement (Ahval News)
- Transit can get hacked, too (CityLab)
- New pedestrian safety lights up, but not on, in Vallejo (Times-Herald News)
- L.A. weighs plan to allow denser development at transit stations (LA Times)
- LAO report misses the point: Cap-and-trade is a motivator, not CA’s primary emission reduction policy (NRDC)
- Gas tax repeal effort begins gathering signatures (Times of San Diego)
- Private bus services crowd-source routes; Can that work for everyone? (Mercury News)
- High speed rail opponents request emergency audit; Committee head says seek a regular, more public one (LA Times)
