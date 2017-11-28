Today’s Headlines

  • Road signs suck. What if we just got rid of them all? (Vox)
  • Palo Alto set to approve new bike bridge (Palo Alto Online)
  • The gender gap in bicycling: Stop conditioning women to be scared (Fast Company)
  • When women ride bikes in Turkey, it’s a political statement (Ahval News)
  • Transit can get hacked, too (CityLab)
  • New pedestrian safety lights up, but not on, in Vallejo (Times-Herald News)
  • L.A. weighs plan to allow denser development at transit stations (LA Times)
  • LAO report misses the point: Cap-and-trade is a motivator, not CA’s primary emission reduction policy (NRDC)
  • Gas tax repeal effort begins gathering signatures (Times of San Diego)
  • Private bus services crowd-source routes; Can that work for everyone? (Mercury News)
  • High speed rail opponents request emergency audit; Committee head says seek a regular, more public one (LA Times)

