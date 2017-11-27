Today’s Headlines
- The U.S. has a much higher traffic fatality rate than anywhere else (New York Times)
- L.A. drivers are killing pedestrians, and this needs to stop (LA Times)
- Seven years after fatal crash, new stoplights are operating in Atherton (Almanac News)
- Yes, it is dangerous to ride a bike in South Pasadena (Pasadena Star News)
- A greenway in Chico gets state grant (News & Review)
- Lincoln Blvd gets a bus-only lane (City of Santa Monica)
- Red light cameras are worth a study (Californian)
- Lyft gets green light to test self-driving cars in California (Digital Trends)
- What would happen if gas tax were repealed? (KPCC)
- More info on recent cap-and-trade auction (CBS)
- Glaciers are melting faster than anticipated, which could drown every coastal city in the world (Grist)
- Falling out of love with your city (Robert Weetman)
