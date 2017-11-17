Today’s Headlines
- Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
- Commemorations will take place today in San Diego and Los Angeles, and on Sunday in San Jose, San Francisco, and Pasadena
- Study maps the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in San Diego (Estey Bomberger Trial Attorneys)
- The link between cars and income inequality (Urban Edge)
- Black communities are 75% more likely to live near toxic facilities (CityLab)
- California agencies are readying microtransit services (Business Wire)
- Court rules SANDAG’s transportation plan failed to follow law on climate policy goals (Center for Biological Diversity)
- SoCal Edison’s plan to “electrify everything” could help climate, and profits (DesertSun)
- Opinion: Jerry Brown is no action hero (Sacramento Bee)
- Police close investigation of sexual misconduct by Asm. Mathis, targeted for his aye vote on cap-and-trade (Fresno Bee)
