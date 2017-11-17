Today’s Headlines

  • Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
  • Study maps the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in San Diego (Estey Bomberger Trial Attorneys)
  • The link between cars and income inequality (Urban Edge)
  • Black communities are 75% more likely to live near toxic facilities (CityLab)
  • California agencies are readying microtransit services (Business Wire)
  • Court rules SANDAG’s transportation plan failed to follow law on climate policy goals (Center for Biological Diversity)
  • SoCal Edison’s plan to “electrify everything” could help climate, and profits (DesertSun)
  • Opinion: Jerry Brown is no action hero (Sacramento Bee)
  • Police close investigation of sexual misconduct by Asm. Mathis, targeted for his aye vote on cap-and-trade (Fresno Bee)

