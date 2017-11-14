Today’s Headlines
- An urban stadium for the A’s in downtown Oakland calls for a transit-first ballpark (SF Chronicle)
- Modesto considers a road diet (Modesto Bee)
- Draft state rail plan includes long-term plans to consider Santa Barbara commuter train service (Independent)
- Gas tax will fund Safe Routes to School improvements in Apple Valley
- US cities are building low-stress, connected bike routes (Strong Towns)
- Former Modesto city councilmember claims Caltrans deliberately does bad work to create congestion so it gets more money to widen highways (Modesto Bee)
- Just build housing already (City Observatory)
- CA clears the way for testing driverless cars (LA Times)
- Autonomous cars could deepen economic inequality (Fast Company)
- State-level mandatory emissions rules work (ArsTechnica)
- The idea of punishing pedestrians for using phones is spreading: now it’s Boston (Boston Magazine)
