Today’s Headlines

  • An urban stadium for the A’s in downtown Oakland calls for a transit-first ballpark (SF Chronicle)
  • Modesto considers a road diet (Modesto Bee)
  • Draft state rail plan includes long-term plans to consider Santa Barbara commuter train service  (Independent)
  • Gas tax will fund Safe Routes to School improvements in Apple Valley
  • US cities are building low-stress, connected bike routes (Strong Towns)
  • Former Modesto city councilmember claims Caltrans deliberately does bad work to create congestion so it gets more money to widen highways (Modesto Bee)
  • Just build housing already (City Observatory)
  • CA clears the way for testing driverless cars (LA Times)
  • Autonomous cars could deepen economic inequality (Fast Company)
  • State-level mandatory emissions rules work (ArsTechnica)
  • The idea of punishing pedestrians for using phones is spreading: now it’s Boston (Boston Magazine)

