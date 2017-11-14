Today’s Headlines

An urban stadium for the A’s in downtown Oakland calls for a transit-first ballpark (SF Chronicle)

Modesto considers a road diet (Modesto Bee)

Draft state rail plan includes long-term plans to consider Santa Barbara commuter train service (Independent)

Gas tax will fund Safe Routes to School improvements in Apple Valley

US cities are building low-stress, connected bike routes (Strong Towns)

Former Modesto city councilmember claims Caltrans deliberately does bad work to create congestion so it gets more money to widen highways (Modesto Bee)

Just build housing already (City Observatory)

CA clears the way for testing driverless cars (LA Times)

Autonomous cars could deepen economic inequality (Fast Company)

State-level mandatory emissions rules work (ArsTechnica)

The idea of punishing pedestrians for using phones is spreading: now it’s Boston (Boston Magazine)

