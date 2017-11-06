Today’s Headlines
- Federal report, released late on Friday: There is little room for doubt that humans are causing climate change (CBS)
- Californians fight back on the environment (Daily Californian)
- Gov. Brown, Sen. de Leon go to Rome to talk about climate change (Sacramento Bee)
- Tax protestors want their road repairs for free (VV Daily Press)
- What will the gas tax hike do for roads in San Joaquin Valley? (Recordnet.com)
- CA state rail plan includes extending SMART to Solano county (Marin Independent Journal)
- Disneyland knows how to work it: Get Anaheim to pay for garage, keep parking revenue (Systemic Failure)
- LA Times gets the cold shoulder from Disney after writing about that garage issue (BoingBoing)
- One way to protect bicyclists: With humans (SF Gate)
- San Diego facing three new bike injury lawsuits based on bad design, negligence (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Ontario gets $1.2 million from Active Transportation Program (Inland Empire)
- Bike Ventura to hold fundraiser (VC Star)
- UK considers requiring helmets, hi-viz clothing (Systemic Failure)
- Vietnam vet rides a bike for fun and therapy (Californian)
