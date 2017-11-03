Today’s Headlines

Hearing on congestion in So Cal includes wacky suggestions to increase transit, bike lanes (Pasadena Star News)

Caltrain adopts bicycle parking management plan, hoping to reduce bikes on board

A roundabout would slow speeders, extend bike trail into mountains (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)

“Car-free” (except taxis, cable cars, loading vehicles, and lost tourists) Powell Street pilot to be made permanent (SF Examiner)

BRT being built in East Oakland; reporter finds people who are “caught by surprise” (KALW)

Oil industry spent millions to weaken California’s cap-and-trade system (who got that money?) (LA Times)

California needs a lot more electric charging stations to reach its goals (Bloomberg)

Report: Local Transportation Management Associations can help with congestion (Associations Now)

Mayor of El Cajon thinks homelessness is due to substance abuse, and its rise is the fault of CA legislature (San Diego Union Tribune)

