- What does the rise of telecommuting mean for traffic and transit? (Governing)
- Then why are we still commuting? (Pacific Standard)
- Why sustainable transportation matters (World Bank)
- Serious sentences do get handed down for traffic deaths–when cops are the victims (Daily News)
- A history of the backlash to NIMBYs (Grist)
- Supreme Court won’t hear case claiming requiring affordable housing is a “taking” (LA Times)
