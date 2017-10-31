Today’s Headlines

  • What does the rise of telecommuting mean for traffic and transit? (Governing)
  • Then why are we still commuting? (Pacific Standard)
  • Why sustainable transportation matters (World Bank)
  • Serious sentences do get handed down for traffic deaths–when cops are the victims (Daily News)
  • A history of the backlash to NIMBYs (Grist)
  • Supreme Court won’t hear case claiming requiring affordable housing is a “taking” (LA Times)

