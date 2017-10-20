Today’s Headlines
- More about Active Transportation Program allocations:
- Moss Landing to get new bridge, pathway (Monterey Herald)
- Sonora to get sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian space (My Mother Lode)
- Watsonville, Santa Cruz to get crosswalks, sidewalks, better lighting (Register-Pajaronian)
- SF finds private auto use down, but ride-hail increasing significantly (SF Examiner)
- More about study on ride-hail companies, decrease in public transit ridership (Future Structure)
- How a largely symbolic action shifted the conversation on climate change (Phys.org)
- Bike Bakersfield to hand out lights, helmets (23ABC)
- Mountain View debates automated transit (Mercury News)
- Pilot program allows e-bikes on some paved trails in East Bay Regional Parks (The Independent)
- More on Brown’s veto of transit pass bill (The Pasadena/San Gabriel Journal)
- Fresno approves pedal-powered pubs (Fresno Bee)
- Fire aftermath:
- Schools brace for newly homeless students (Ed Source)
- Santa Rosa lost five percent of already-scarce housing stock (Curbed)
- Warnings issued on rental price gouging (Marin Independent Journal)
