Today’s Headlines
- Oakland, San Diego try “safe haven” camps for growing homeless population
- The story of Senator Beall’s early encounter with homelessness (Mercury News)
- Local businessman wants to start a trolley service in downtown Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- SMART runs free emergency train service to help evacuees get out of fire areas (Marin Independent Journal)
- How new CA law could kill old rule that slowed development (LA Times)
- Reactions to EPA chief’s repeal of clean air rules are swift (Mercury News)
