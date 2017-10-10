Today’s Headlines

Oakland, San Diego try “safe haven” camps for growing homeless population

The story of Senator Beall’s early encounter with homelessness (Mercury News)

Local businessman wants to start a trolley service in downtown Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)

SMART runs free emergency train service to help evacuees get out of fire areas (Marin Independent Journal)

How new CA law could kill old rule that slowed development (LA Times)

Reactions to EPA chief’s repeal of clean air rules are swift (Mercury News)

