Today’s Headlines

  • Bike advocates converge on Sacramento (Capital Public Radio)
  • SMART did not expect so many bike commuters wanting to ride (Press Democrat)
  • Do the economics of bike-share add up? (CityMetric)
  • An argument against flashing beacons on bike boulevards in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Metro Orange Line upgrades would speed up trips (Curbed)
  • LA Times finds majority opposes repeal of gas tax
  • Housing, transportation, and climate change are all connected (Medium)
  • Despite big payout, San Diego doesn’t plan to change its sidewalk repair policy anytime soon (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Governor signs bill tightening rules on disabled placards (LA Times)

