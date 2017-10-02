Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Grant Applications Released

Strategic Growth Council staff led a workshop on guidelines for the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program earlier this year.
Another round of funding is now available for projects that combine affordable housing and low-carbon transportation. Funded with cap-and-trade monies, the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program (AHSC) reduces greenhouse gas emissions by facilitating projects that support compact infill development.

Goals of the program are to reduce air pollution, improve conditions for disadvantaged communities, improve public health, improve connectivity and accessibility to jobs, housing, and services, increase options for getting around, increase transit ridership, preserve and develop affordable housing, and protect agricultural land.

The program got a boost when proceeds from the most recent cap-and-trade auction in August were added to the current round of funding. That increased available AHSC funding from $155 million to $255 million. It’s still nowhere near enough to fulfill the need, but a solid beginning.

Projects awarded will fall into one of three areas: 35 percent for affordable housing in areas well served by frequent transit, 35 percent to improve transit or active transportation infrastructure near affordable housing, and ten percent to improve mobility for residents of affordable housing in more remote areas of the state.

Eligible projects include the development of affordable housing, housing related infrastructure, sustainable transportation infrastructure such as bike lanes, pedestrian paths, crosswalks, signals, and sidewalks, transportation-related facilities (bus stops, shelters, etc), and certain kinds of encouragement and education programs to increase transit ridership and use of active transportation.

Updated guidelines for the applications reflect new laws imposing requirements on cap-and-trade funds. Workshops for applicants started today in Sacramento, and continue this week and next around the state. See the Strategic Growth Council website for details. Registration is required, since there is time set aside for individual technical assistance. Applications are due January 16, 2018.

Workshops will be held in the following cities:

  • Fresno: Wednesday, October 4
  • San Francisco: Thursday, October 5
  • Los Angeles: Tuesday, October 10
  • Riverside: Wednesday, October 11
  • San Diego: Thursday, October 12

