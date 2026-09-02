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Wednesday’s Headlines

Traffic deaths up, stops down, Sunset dunes, CAHSRA, dangerous San Diego
10:12 AM PDT on September 2, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Rendering of Merced High Speed Rail Station. Image: CAHSRA
  • As Traffic Deaths Rise, LAPD Pulling Over Fewer Drivers (LAT)
  • Speed Limit Bill for E-Bikes, Sidewalks, Passes Legislature (SacBee)
  • Sunset Dunes as Proxy Battle for Congressional Race (MissionLocal)
  • Where do Candidates Wiener and Chan Stand on Ballot Measures? (MissionLocal)
  • Merced Protests CAHSR Plan to Move Station from Downtown (Fresno Bee)
  • Here’s the Most Dangerous Places to Bike in SD County (Reader)
  • Redevelopment Doesn’t Work Without Good Transpo. Planning (Union-Trib)
  • Police Defend Flock (SacBee)
  • 30% of Drivers Think Speeding Is OK (Jalopnik)
  • FRA Loosening a Lot of Train Safety Regulations (Trains)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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