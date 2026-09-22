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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Funding and gas prices.
7:45 AM PDT on September 22, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA Funding Crisis (Yahoo, Fresno Bee, KCRA)
  • National Railroad Infrastructure Bank Could Rally Resources for HSR (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Not Jut the Feds, LA Having Trouble Getting Olympic Transit $ from State (LAT)
  • Fund Transit, or Bay Bridge Traffic Doubles (SFChronKQED)
  • What’s It Like to Own EV? (LAT)
  • Boost in Ethanol Could Lower Gas Prices (Union-Trib)
  • Robotaxis Would Make it Easier to Implement Congestion Pricing (Gov. Tech.)
  • Enforcing Traffic Laws as Pure Revenue Generator Erodes Trust (Governing)
  • Wealth Tax, Voter ID Mandate, Both Winning at Ballot Box (Union-Trib)
  • First CA Ballots Are in the Mail (OC Register)
  • It’s the First Day of Fall (SacBee)
  • This Year’s El Nino Forecast Is Terrifying, CA Declares Emergency (Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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