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Monday’s Headlines

I thought the headlines were going bad, and that was before I saw the SacBee having to explain open container laws.
10:21 AM PDT on September 21, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Despite Recent Deadly Crash, the Movement to Keep Forest Lawn Drive Is Still Going.
  • Newsom Signs Legislation to Keep Forest Drive Deadly in LA (Biking in LA)
  • SANDAG Returns Unspent State Bike/Ped Funds (KPBS)
  • Can I Have Open Containers of Alcohol in My Car While Driving? (SacBee)
    • NO! ABSOLUTELY NOT! WTH?
  • More on BART Ridership (DailyCaller)
  • Pasadena Vision Zero/Safe Systems Plan Open for Comment (Pasadena Now)
  • More Bike Improvements Coming to Palo Altro (Spotlight)
  • Federal Funding Cuts Hit Rural Communities (Grist)
  • “Stopgag” Funding Measure Signed by Trump Has Major Cuts for Transit (Railway Supply)
  • Will Voters Support Transit in the Bay? (EastBayTimes)
    • Yes
  • Several Important Ballot Measures in Other States (Governing)
  • Trump Sticking to His Guns on Gas Prices (OC Reg)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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