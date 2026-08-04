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Tuesday’s Headlines

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF
9:42 AM PDT on August 4, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • Feds. Say CAHSRA Didn’t Buy Trains, Can’t Get Fed. Funds (CBS, SJ Sun)
  • Legislators Try To Bypass Incompetent Fresno Supes on Ballot Measure (Fresno Bee)
  • LA Metro System Homelessness Down 57% Since 2024 (Pasadena Now)
  • Caltrain Cuts if Regional Measure Fails (VoiceofSF)
  • Vision Zero Still Failing in LA (ABC7)
  • Feds. Let Zoox Robotaxis Deploy up to 5,000 vehicles in SF (The Verge)
  • Waymo Behavior Harder to Decipher (VoiceofSF)
  • It’s National Night Out (Union-Trib)
  • Telework for State Workers Could Save Millions (SacBee)
  • American’s #1 Fear? Car Crashes (Jalopnik)
  • CAL GOP Switches Leaders (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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