Help Us Raise $10k This Summer

2026 has been a remarkable year for Streetsblog in California.

Our short-form video coverage, launched last year for Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog California, has found its audience, reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, BlueSky, and other platforms. Behind the scenes, we’ve also been hard at work preparing to launch Streetsblog San Diego, bringing our nonprofit journalism model to another major California city.

By almost every measure, Streetsblog is growing. We have more readers, more donors, more advertisers, and we’re reaching more Californians than ever before.

But growth doesn’t always mean financial stability.

This year, the nonprofit that publishes Streetsblog in California will receive roughly $125,000 less in grants and major donations than it did in 2025. While we’re incredibly grateful that our community support continues to grow (we have more donors and a higher average donation than last year at this time), it hasn’t yet made up the difference left by reduced foundation funding.

That’s why we’re launching our summer fundraising campaign.

Between now and Labor Day, we’re hoping to raise $10,000 beyond our existing monthly donations to help sustain our reporting across California. (Fundraising for Streetsblog San Diego is being conducted separately.)

If you’ve relied on our reporting, shared one of our stories or videos, or simply believe California deserves independent journalism focused on transportation, housing, and public space, we hope you’ll consider making a contribution.

Every dollar you give goes directly toward keeping our reporting on the streets, at city halls, and in Sacramento.

If you can help, please make a donation today. Thank you for supporting independent journalism.