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Friday Video

The Week in Short Video

Woke bike lanes, transit etiquette, Fresno transportation tax, and is Gen Z driving less?
12:28 PM PDT on July 31, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog L.A. and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday – At the start of the week, it seemed like big news that USDOT had scrubbed bike lane safety data in their imaginary “war on woke.” That’s how slow time moves!

Tuesday – Take a deep breath and a short break from policy. Joe Linton offers a transit etiquette tip at Streetsblog L.A.

@streetsblogla8

Basic transit tip: always let people exit the train before you get on! What other transit etiquette tips do you recommend?

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Wednesday – Why do Fresno County Supervisors hate Democracy? Damien Newton doesn’t have the answer, but he does bemoan that the county will see its roads degrade, its buses run less, and its active transportation plans stall because of it.

@streetsblogcal

🚨 Fresno County hit pause on replacing Measure C. Now the City of Fresno is moving ahead with its own transportation tax, leaving big questions about funding for transit, roads, and smaller communities across the county. Could this reshape transportation funding in the Central Valley? #Fresno #California #Transit #Infrastructure #Transportation

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday – Back at Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald looks at the numbers to answer the question, “is Gen Z driving less?”

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Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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Friday Video

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