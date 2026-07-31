The Week in Short Video
Woke bike lanes, transit etiquette, Fresno transportation tax, and is Gen Z driving less?
By Ren Zaro Fitzgerald , Joe Linton , Joe Anthony and Damien Newton
12:28 PM PDT on July 31, 2026
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