The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog L.A. and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday – At the start of the week, it seemed like big news that USDOT had scrubbed bike lane safety data in their imaginary “war on woke.” That’s how slow time moves!

Tuesday – Take a deep breath and a short break from policy. Joe Linton offers a transit etiquette tip at Streetsblog L.A.

@streetsblogla8 Basic transit tip: always let people exit the train before you get on! What other transit etiquette tips do you recommend? ♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Wednesday – Why do Fresno County Supervisors hate Democracy? Damien Newton doesn’t have the answer, but he does bemoan that the county will see its roads degrade, its buses run less, and its active transportation plans stall because of it.

Friday – Back at Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald looks at the numbers to answer the question, “is Gen Z driving less?”