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Friday’s Headlines

It's mostly a stack of self-driving cars and bad news about traffic safety today (with a hint about the ongoing Global Warming catastrophe.)
10:58 AM PDT on July 31, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Sacramento Citizen Effort to Get Street Safety on Ballot Falls Short (SacBee)
  • L.A. Speed Camera Installation Delayed (KCAL)
  • Muni T Line Stations get a Refresh (MissionLocal)
  • Scrubbed Data from USDOT Website Shows Bike Lanes Reduce Crashes by 53% (Fast Company)
  • Half of Drivers Killed in Crashes Not Wearing Seatbelts (OC Reg)
  • States Falling Further and Further Behind on Road Maintenance (Governing)
  • Uber Investing $1.2 billion in Rivian, Could Purchase up to 40,000 Robotaxis. (Motley Fool)
  • Qualcom, in SD, Gets Contract for BMX Self-Driving Cars (Union-Trib)
  • Robotaxis Approved without Steering Wheels (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Federal Robotaxi Bill (VoiceofSF)
  • Global Warming: Dangerous Prolonged So Cal Heat Wave (LAistLATKTLAKABCKCALNBC4)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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