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Monday’s Headlines

The saga of the Fresno County Transportation Tax and the Supervisors' temper tantrum gets worse. Traffic Safety, TOD, Speed Cameras, Trump and heat waves round out the headlines.
10:15 AM PDT on August 3, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Fresno Supes Hire Firm That Crafted Dumb Transportation Tax to Study (and Delay) Good Transportation Tax (Fresno Bee)
  • Parents Facing Charges for Kids Riding E-Bikes/Motos Illegally (OC Register)
  • Can Cars Pass Bikes on Roads? (SacBee)
    • Yes, Provided They Do It Safely
  • Transit Adjacent Housing Coming to Palo Alto? (SFGate)
  • Speed Cameras Arrive in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Speed Cameras Delayed in LA (CBS2)
  • World Cup a “Dry Run” for LA Transit and Olympics (LAT)
  • Trump/Duff’s Transit Cuts Will Cost NY and CAL Billions (Governing).
  • World Class Cities Continued Bike Momentum Started in Pandemic (Momentum)
  • Record Gas Prices = Record Oil Industry Profits(Associated Press)
  • Bureaucracy Hinders Transit Projects(Government Tech)
  • HEAT WAVE (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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