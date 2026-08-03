Monday’s Headlines
The saga of the Fresno County Transportation Tax and the Supervisors' temper tantrum gets worse. Traffic Safety, TOD, Speed Cameras, Trump and heat waves round out the headlines.
10:15 AM PDT on August 3, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Streets for All Hits Newsom Where It Hurts: His Presidential Ambitions
If Newsom won't listen to advocates in California, maybe he will listen to advocates in early primary states.
August 3, 2026
Eyes Under the Street: A Look at BART’s New Montgomery Substation
Ever wonder where all the juice comes from to move trains under the Bay? Streetsblog just got a look
July 31, 2026
The Week in Short Video
Woke bike lanes, transit etiquette, Fresno transportation tax, and is Gen Z driving less?
July 31, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
It's mostly a stack of self-driving cars and bad news about traffic safety today (with a hint about the ongoing Global Warming catastrophe.)
July 31, 2026
OPINION: U.S. Should Scale Autonomous Vehicles Thoughtfully, Not Slam the Brakes
Streetsblog is skeptical that AVs will move the needle on car dependence. But our recent coverage has spurred many AV boosters to demand equal time. So today, we present one such piece.
July 30, 2026