Bill to Reform Coastal Commission Scaled Back, but Still Delivers Wins for Bicycle/Pedestrian Projects and Santa Monica

Assemblymember Rick Zbur’s Assembly Bill 1740 is likely headed for Assembly approval, but the bill lawmakers are considering is far narrower than it was when it was first introduced in February. For months, the legislation was moving through the Senate, where it was ultimately approved by a unanimous vote, but at each committee hearing the legislation was scaled-back. Eventually, Zbur led a group of stakeholders with competing visions to a compromise that everyone involved could live with.

The current version would create a streamlined Coastal Commission process for certain bicycle, pedestrian, and transit projects, while also imposing timelines intended to ensure Santa Monica finally receives a certified Local Coastal Program (LCP) by 2029.

“This agreement is a major step forward for Santa Monica and demonstrates what can be accomplished when local governments and state agencies work together in good faith,” Zbur said in announcing the compromise with the California Coastal Commission.

“For decades, Santa Monica has been one of the only coastal cities in California without a certified Local Coastal Program, resulting in costly delays for projects that support housing, mobility, economic vitality, and public access.”

The original version of this legislation promised sweeping changes to how the Coastal Commission operated in cities without an LCP and, despite opposition from environmental groups, sailed through the State Senate.

However, after local opposition arose in Santa Monica from neighborhood association leaders and was amplified by op/eds in the Santa Monica Daily Press, Zbur pressed pause. When the Santa Monica Democratic Club voted to oppose the legislation, even though it had already been significantly amended, Zbur, the city, the Coastal Commission, and others sat down to negotiate a middle-ground.

Following the release of the current draft of AB 1740, even the Coastal Commission is likely to remove their opposition to the legislation, all but assuring its passage.

A Path to Santa Monica’s First Certified Coastal Plan

Santa Monica is one of the few coastal cities in California that still lacks a fully certified LCP, meaning many projects require an additional layer of Coastal Commission review.

Under AB 1740, the city would be required to submit a complete LCP by 2029, and the Coastal Commission would have six months to act on it. Once certified, Santa Monica would gain greater local authority over many routine approvals within its coastal zone, potentially speeding up permits for transportation improvements, adaptive reuse projects, outdoor dining, and some housing proposals.

“This is a practical solution that keeps the Coastal Act intact while creating accountability and certainty in a process that has lacked both for far too long,” said Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis.

“Santa Monica has demonstrated its commitment to coastal access, sustainability, and thoughtful planning. This bill helps ensure that commitment can finally be reflected in a certified Local Coastal Program.”

During Santa Monica City Council meetings, staff has testified that they will be able to submit an LCP, assuming drafts submitted to the council don’t require significant amendments, well before the 2029 deadline.

A Statewide Win for Bike, Pedestrian, and Transit Projects

One statewide reform survived the negotiations: the bill directs the Coastal Commission to establish a streamlined administrative permitting process for bicycle, pedestrian, and transit projects that improve public access to the coast.

Transportation advocates say that is a meaningful change. Projects such as protected bike lanes, safer crosswalks, bus-priority lanes, and coastal access improvements can currently face lengthy and expensive permitting processes even when they are designed to reduce driving and improve environmental outcomes.

“This is an important step toward recognizing that climate-friendly transportation projects should not be treated the same way as major coastal development,” said Michael Schneider with Streets for All, an initial sponsor of the legislation, signaling their approval of the changes.

While the provision is far narrower than the original bill, it could help speed up some projects that make it easier for people to reach beaches and coastal destinations without driving.

Housing Left Out of Final Draft

Perhaps the biggest change is what the bill no longer does for housing.

When first introduced, AB 1740 would have exempted qualifying housing developments in urban, transit-rich coastal communities from separate Coastal Commission permits, potentially making it easier to build homes in some of California’s most expensive and supply-constrained neighborhoods.

Supporters argued that the proposal would help align the Coastal Act with the state’s housing and climate goals by encouraging new homes near jobs, transit, and existing infrastructure. Those provisions are now gone, leaving AB 1740 focused primarily on Santa Monica’s Local Coastal Program and transportation projects that improve coastal access. While the bill still represents progress, the broader debate over whether California’s coastal permitting system should do more to accommodate housing production remains unresolved.