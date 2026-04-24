The Week in Short Video: Sponsor Streetsblog L.A.’s Great Commuter Race!

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

This week features only one video, but it’s an important one.

Streetsblog Los Angeles announced the D Line Dash event, a train v. bike v. car race from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles. The starting point is La Cienega/Wilshire Station, the west end of the – opening May 8 – Metro D Line Subway.

While the race itself sounds pretty fun and exciting on its own, it’s also the first chance you have to show your love for our videos by sponsoring the videos themselves. Recording the race and making the video series is outside of our regular video budget, so the more support we get, the better the series will be. Look for more details on the #DLineDash and video profiles of the three racers themselves – coming soon to Streetsblog L.A.

The race is tentatively the week of May 18, so the first sponsorship deadline is May 5. If you want your name/logo on all race materials, get on board right away. Additional sponsorship opportunity details at this 1-page terms sheet. Email damien@streetsblog.org if you’re interested, or have questions. If you want to donate to support our video series but a sponsorship is outside your budget, you can always make a donation by clicking here.