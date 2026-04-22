Wednesday’s Headlines
Happy Earth Day!
10:29 AM PDT on April 22, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
For Earth Day, the Trump Administration Wants To Expand Highways Across America
US DOT wants states to build more roads and take space away from bikes and give it to cars. It's foolish on so many levels.
April 21, 2026
Bay Area Transit Mash Up: Caltrain to the Game, BART Wrap Test, and…
...VTA celebrates Earth Day with families
April 21, 2026
Op/Ed: Oil Shocks Will Keep Coming. High-Speed Rail Can Boost Our Resilience.
Alan Minsky is the Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America and a resident of California.
April 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
April 21, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Alameda Improves Access to Cross-Alameda Trail
Why settle for nice when you can have nicer?
April 20, 2026