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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Happy Earth Day!
10:29 AM PDT on April 22, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • BART Ridership Surged During I-80 Closure (KQED)
  • Celebrate Earth Day with Free Transit (SacBee, SaMo Next)
  • SF Muni Passes Budget (SFChronSFStandardAxios)
  • West Hollywood Moves for E-Bike Voucher Program (Andrew Solomon/BSKY)
  • Fresno Restaurants Fret About HSR Construction (Fresno Bee)
  • LA Approves $9 Million for Sidewalk Repair….for Olympics (Daily News)
  • LA Plans K-Town Walk/Bike Routes…for Olympics (LAist)
  • EV Sales Sputter in CA (Merc-News)
  • The First Bike Month Preview (Pasadena Now)
  • This Week’s Rain/Snow Was Needed, Water Levels Still Low (SacBee)
  • Injuries Caused by E-Bike Riders Is Growing (The Guardian)
  • Trump’s Warflation Hits Home Prices (Newsweek)
  • Here’s When and How to Watch Gov. Candidates Debate (OC Reg)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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