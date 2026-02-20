Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

It's mostly a good news headlines stack. That's nice.

10:22 AM PST on February 20, 2026

  • Newsom Authorizes Transit Loan (SFGateSFChron)
  • CAHSR Wants to Capture Some Tax Money Near Stations (Fresno Bee)
  • LADOT Yanks City PSA Urging Riders Not To Poop On Buses (KCAL)
  • Santa Monica To Celebrate Pico Quick-Build Safety Upgrades (SM Next)
  • Expansion of Oakland’s East Bay Greenway (Oaklandside)
  • Irvine Adds Speed Limits for Bikes on Sidewalks (OC Reg)
  • Legislator Calls For Session To Address High Gas Prices (KHTS)
  • Trump Really Wants to Tell States How to Spend Transpo. Dollars: No Help for Immigrants, No Free Transit, No Traffic Cameras (Politico)
  • Some Cities Ditching License Plate Readers Over ICE Concerns(NPR)
  • Musk Says Tesla Robotaxis Already Being Built (Jalopnik)
  • Future Marin NIMBYs Won't Block Starfleet Academy? (SFStandard)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Advocates Breathe Sigh of Relief: Transit Disaster Averted for Now

Governor Newsom signs Bay Area public transit loan to prevent severe service cuts.

February 20, 2026
Video

The Week in Short Video: Conspiracy Theory Edition

EPA abandons even pretending to care about greenhouse gases, Brightline progress on L.A. -> Las Vegas

February 20, 2026
Legislation

CalBike: Enforce Existing Laws, Don’t Create New Nuisance Ones

Sign the petition for better enforcement. Take the survey on e-bike experiences.

February 19, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Fresno County has a clear choice in November.

February 19, 2026
Streetsblog USACities, Counties, States and Countries

When The Suburbs Want To Opt Out of Funding Regional Transit

A messy transit funding fight in Dallas may have reached a pause — but some advocates fear the détente won't hold.

February 18, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Commentary: The West Portal Crash Wasn’t Incomprehensible. But the Lack of Punishment Is

The crime was playing Russian Roulette on West Portal’s streets.

February 18, 2026
See all posts