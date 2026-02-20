- Newsom Authorizes Transit Loan (SFGate, SFChron)
- CAHSR Wants to Capture Some Tax Money Near Stations (Fresno Bee)
- LADOT Yanks City PSA Urging Riders Not To Poop On Buses (KCAL)
- Santa Monica To Celebrate Pico Quick-Build Safety Upgrades (SM Next)
- Expansion of Oakland’s East Bay Greenway (Oaklandside)
- Irvine Adds Speed Limits for Bikes on Sidewalks (OC Reg)
- Legislator Calls For Session To Address High Gas Prices (KHTS)
- Trump Really Wants to Tell States How to Spend Transpo. Dollars: No Help for Immigrants, No Free Transit, No Traffic Cameras (Politico)
- Some Cities Ditching License Plate Readers Over ICE Concerns(NPR)
- Musk Says Tesla Robotaxis Already Being Built (Jalopnik)
- Future Marin NIMBYs Won't Block Starfleet Academy? (SFStandard)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
It's mostly a good news headlines stack. That's nice.
