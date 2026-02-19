Thursday’s Headlines

- Pro-Highway Ballot Measure for Fresno Launches Campaign (Fresno Bee)
- San Diego Wants Safety for Walking/Biking to Schools (10 News)
- More On Speed Cameras Coming to L.A. (Boyle Hts Beat)
- Irvine Plans Mobility Hub At Train Station (Voice of OC)
- SaMo Big Blue Bus Ridership Continues To Rise (SM Next)
- Could BART Close the Blue Line? (Independent)
- LA-Vegas Bullet Train Delays (Hoodline)
- New CPUC President (SacBee)
- Driving in Bad Weather (SacBee)
- Moving to a More Walkable City is Good for Your Health(Scientific American)
- Supreme Court Ruling on EPA/Greenhouse Gases Could End Last Bits of Courts Legitimacy (Public Notice)
- Uber CEO: Robotaxis Will Replace Human Taxis in 10-15 Years (MSN)
- Ford Sees the Future: Small EV's (Bloomberg)
Fresno County has a clear choice in November.
