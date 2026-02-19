Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Fresno County has a clear choice in November.

10:21 AM PST on February 19, 2026

Legislation

CalBike: Enforce Existing Laws, Don’t Create New Nuisance Ones

Sign the petition for better enforcement. Take the survey on e-bike experiences.

February 19, 2026
Streetsblog USACities, Counties, States and Countries

When The Suburbs Want To Opt Out of Funding Regional Transit

A messy transit funding fight in Dallas may have reached a pause — but some advocates fear the détente won't hold.

February 18, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Commentary: The West Portal Crash Wasn’t Incomprehensible. But the Lack of Punishment Is

The crime was playing Russian Roulette on West Portal’s streets.

February 18, 2026
Streetsblog California

New E-Bike Legislation That Includes Mandatory License Plates Panned by Bike Safety Advocates

I think everyone agrees there's a safety issue with motorized bikes and modified e-bikes being treated as bicycles, but based on early reviews this legislation won't solve those problems.

February 18, 2026
Headlines

Wedneday’s Headlines

I am. Somebody.

February 18, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoCities, Counties, and Countries

Bicyclist Killed on Northern Marin Road Considered Part of the SMART Path

Staying active as we age should not result in senseless tragedy like this.

February 17, 2026
