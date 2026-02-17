Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Headlines

Tuesday’s Presidential Headlines

CAHSRA Chief in trouble, transit and transportation funding from Bay to SD, Oil, walkouts, more...

10:56 AM PST on February 17, 2026

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

New E-Bike Legislation That Includes Mandatory License Plates Panned by Bike Safety Advocates

I think everyone agrees there's a safety issue with motorized bikes and modified e-bikes being treated as bicycles, but based on early reviews this legislation won't solve those problems.

February 18, 2026
Headlines

Wedneday’s Headlines

I am. Somebody.

February 18, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoCities, Counties, and Countries

Bicyclist Killed on Northern Marin Road Considered Part of the SMART Path

Staying active as we age should not result in senseless tragedy like this.

February 17, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Updates on L.A. City Stopping Resurfacing, Instead Doing “Large Asphalt Repair”

Bureau of Street Services GM states that budget cuts forced them to pivot to "large asphalt repair." That practice ends up resurfacing streets partially, ineffectively, and inefficiently.

February 17, 2026
Streetsblog California

Winners and Losers in California’s VMT-Based CEQA System

An urban planner ranks the winners and losers in the state's VMT system.

Sean Noonan
February 17, 2026
Video

The Week in Short Video

AI on buses, CAHSR and VMT Tax conspiracies, and one way to carry a bike up stairs.

February 13, 2026
See all posts