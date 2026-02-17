- CAHSRA CEO Arrested in Domestic Disturbance, No Charges Filed (SacBee, KCRA, LAT)
- More on Bay Area Transit Funding (Verde)
- What Would BART Cuts do to Home Prices? (SFChron)
- Success of Pacific Surfliner (SFGate)
- Oil and Debris Spill into Yuba River (SacBee)
- Fresno/Clovis Differed Greatly in Response to Student Walkouts (Fresno Bee)
- Part of Joe Linton v LA Lawsuit in Court Tomorrow (@linton.joe Bluesky)
- More Photos of SaMo Broadway Bikeway Work (@linton.joe Bluesky)
- San Diego Faces $7.8 Billion Infrastructure Deficit (Union-Trib)
- Automated Efforts to Slow Down Drivers Pretty Popular (CityLab)
- Marc Molinaro Head of FTA, Steps Down to Run for NY Leg. (NYT)
- Mamdani Reviving Bike and Bus Projects Killed by His Predecessor (CBS)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Presidential Headlines
CAHSRA Chief in trouble, transit and transportation funding from Bay to SD, Oil, walkouts, more...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
New E-Bike Legislation That Includes Mandatory License Plates Panned by Bike Safety Advocates
I think everyone agrees there's a safety issue with motorized bikes and modified e-bikes being treated as bicycles, but based on early reviews this legislation won't solve those problems.
Wedneday’s Headlines
I am. Somebody.
Bicyclist Killed on Northern Marin Road Considered Part of the SMART Path
Staying active as we age should not result in senseless tragedy like this.
Updates on L.A. City Stopping Resurfacing, Instead Doing “Large Asphalt Repair”
Bureau of Street Services GM states that budget cuts forced them to pivot to "large asphalt repair." That practice ends up resurfacing streets partially, ineffectively, and inefficiently.
Winners and Losers in California’s VMT-Based CEQA System
An urban planner ranks the winners and losers in the state's VMT system.
The Week in Short Video
AI on buses, CAHSR and VMT Tax conspiracies, and one way to carry a bike up stairs.