Friday’s Headlines

Major win in D.C. for the pro-smog lobby.

9:44 AM PST on February 13, 2026

Streetsblog will be off on Monday in celebration of President's Day.

  • EPA Says Tailpipe Emissions Not Bad for Environment...(New York Times).
  • ...Which Means It's Lawsuit Time! (Vox)
  • More on Potential BART Closures (ABC7SMDailyJournal)
  • More Freeway Widenings...I Mean Express Lanes Coming to OC (OC Reg)
  • Courts Say Trump Can't Freeze EV Funds, Trump Tries to Complicate Grants with "Buy America" Provisions (Electrek)
  • Uber Planning for Future of Human and Robot Drivers. (Axios)
  • Should Cities Subsidize or Tax Micromobility? (Momentum)
  • How Much Snow Before Tire Chains Required? (SacBee)
  • Gee, Why Would Parents Want to Attend a Student-Led Protest in 2026? (Fresno Bee)
  • MTS Offers Vintage Trolly Rides in SD (Union-Trib)
  • Culver City Is Actually Pretty Nice (LAT)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Video

The Week in Short Video

AI on buses, CAHSR and VMT Tax conspiracies, and one way to carry a bike up stairs.

February 13, 2026
Streetsblog USAScooters

Friday Video: Why Micromobility Sucks in So Many American Cities (But Not In Others)

And what we can do about it.

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Commentary: Let’s Do Even Better, Bay Area, for the World Cup

VTA boasted about record ridership for the Super Bowl. But that was despite some missed opportunities.

February 12, 2026
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

CA High-Speed Rail Approves Large Cost Overrun, Legislation Moves to Empower Inspector General, Unhinged Critics Criticize

The California Post tabloid newspaper arrives, and so does sensationalized criticism of California High-Speed Rail.

February 12, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

New bike lanes, new Coaster service, and more Vision Zero follies.

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Concrete Doesn’t Spend Money, People Do

Dr. Lawrence Frank shows how the decisions we make about the built environment are a symbol of why the world is so f'd up. A very special edition of Talking Headways.

February 12, 2026
