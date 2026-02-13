Friday’s Headlines

Streetsblog will be off on Monday in celebration of President's Day.
- EPA Says Tailpipe Emissions Not Bad for Environment...(New York Times).
- ...Which Means It's Lawsuit Time! (Vox)
- More on Potential BART Closures (ABC7, SMDailyJournal)
- More Freeway Widenings...I Mean Express Lanes Coming to OC (OC Reg)
- Courts Say Trump Can't Freeze EV Funds, Trump Tries to Complicate Grants with "Buy America" Provisions (Electrek)
- Uber Planning for Future of Human and Robot Drivers. (Axios)
- Should Cities Subsidize or Tax Micromobility? (Momentum)
- How Much Snow Before Tire Chains Required? (SacBee)
- Gee, Why Would Parents Want to Attend a Student-Led Protest in 2026? (Fresno Bee)
- MTS Offers Vintage Trolly Rides in SD (Union-Trib)
- Culver City Is Actually Pretty Nice (LAT)