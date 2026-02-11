- If Bay Doesn't Pass Ballot Measure, BART Service Will Return to 1976 Levels (Mass Transit)
- Long Beach Admits Deadly Intersection Has Been Deadly for Awhile (LBPOST)
- And Even More on BART Doomsday Scenarios (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- Newsom Just Might Be a Little Optimistic on HSR (SacBee)
- More on VTA Super Bowl Ridership (EastBayTimes)
- Waymo Doesn't Report Every Crash (theFrisc)
- Can Riding E-Scooter While Drunk Get You a Ticket/Jail? (SacBee)
- Yes
- If Inter-city Rail Is Not to Be, Can We at Least Save Some Cool Art Deco and Streamline Moderne Stations? (CityLab)
- RV Dwellers Protest Tickets in San Diego (Union-Trib)
- Student Walkouts Continue in Clovis (Fresno Bee)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
More on looming transit disaster in the bay, deadly intersections, waymo crashes, protests and more...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Rollout of New Housing-Near-Transit Law Encountering Confusion and Delay
Passage of SB 79 was just the first step...
Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path
New accessible ramp under construction at Strohm Avenue.
Call to Action: Support Opening the Alto Rail Tunnel for Cyclists and Pedestrians
It would provide a safe, fast, and level route between Mill Valley and Corte Madera/Larkspur.
Another Conspiracy Theory, This One Around a Vehicle Miles Tax, Comes to California
"None of this required secret meetings or hidden language in the bill. It only required repetition — and the willingness to treat worst-case hypotheticals as settled fact."
Tuesday’s Headlines
More CAHSRA, bikes on freeways, poop on parking, more...
This Federal Bill Would Give Your Community More Money To Build Its Own Transportation Future
States monopolize federal transportation funding even though local and regional governments oversee most of our nation's roads. It's time for that to change, a new bill argues.