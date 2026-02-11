Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

More on looming transit disaster in the bay, deadly intersections, waymo crashes, protests and more...

9:28 AM PST on February 11, 2026

Image: Bay Area Rapid Transit

  • If Bay Doesn't Pass Ballot Measure, BART Service Will Return to 1976 Levels (Mass Transit)
  • Long Beach Admits Deadly Intersection Has Been Deadly for Awhile (LBPOST)
  • And Even More on BART Doomsday Scenarios (SFChronBerkeleyside)
  • Newsom Just Might Be a Little Optimistic on HSR (SacBee)
  • More on VTA Super Bowl Ridership (EastBayTimes)
  • Waymo Doesn't Report Every Crash (theFrisc)
  • Can Riding E-Scooter While Drunk Get You a Ticket/Jail? (SacBee)
    • Yes
  • If Inter-city Rail Is Not to Be, Can We at Least Save Some Cool Art Deco and Streamline Moderne Stations? (CityLab)
  • RV Dwellers Protest Tickets in San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • Student Walkouts Continue in Clovis (Fresno Bee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Housing

Rollout of New Housing-Near-Transit Law Encountering Confusion and Delay

Passage of SB 79 was just the first step...

February 11, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path

New accessible ramp under construction at Strohm Avenue.

February 10, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoCities, Counties, and Countries

Call to Action: Support Opening the Alto Rail Tunnel for Cyclists and Pedestrians

It would provide a safe, fast, and level route between Mill Valley and Corte Madera/Larkspur.

February 10, 2026
Tax Policy

Another Conspiracy Theory, This One Around a Vehicle Miles Tax, Comes to California

"None of this required secret meetings or hidden language in the bill. It only required repetition — and the willingness to treat worst-case hypotheticals as settled fact."

February 10, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines

More CAHSRA, bikes on freeways, poop on parking, more...

February 10, 2026
Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

This Federal Bill Would Give Your Community More Money To Build Its Own Transportation Future

States monopolize federal transportation funding even though local and regional governments oversee most of our nation's roads. It's time for that to change, a new bill argues.

February 9, 2026
