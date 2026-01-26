- ICE Protests (SacBee, Fresno Bee, LB Post, LAT,
- The Most Deadly Streets in California (SFChron)
- Massive Highway Interchange Project Underway in OC (OC Register)
- Safe Streets Advocates Stage Die-In To Protest L.A. Traffic Violence (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Where Was Mayor? City Council? (LAT)
- More on Bay Area Regional Funding Measure (KRON4)
- Why the VO Failure in Long Beach? (LAist)
- Pasadena Completes Road Diet For North Fair Oaks Ave. (Pasadena Now)
- UC Santa Barbara Student Group Secures $1.4 Million for Bike Path (Daily Nexus)
- E-Bike Safety in Sanatee (Union-Trib)
- Amtrak Reduces Cap. Corridor Service, Not Enough Trains (SacBee)
- 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing To Be Completed This Year (LAT)
- Fed Transpo Bill: Cuts to Amtrak, $21 Billion for Transit, $100 Million for World Cup/Olympics (Smart Cities Dive, Bloomberg).
Monday's Headlines
People are fed up with ICE and unsafe streets.
