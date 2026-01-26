Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

People are fed up with ICE and unsafe streets.

10:14 AM PST on January 26, 2026

  • ICE Protests (SacBee, Fresno Bee, LB Post, LAT,
  • The Most Deadly Streets in California (SFChron)
  • Massive Highway Interchange Project Underway in OC (OC Register)
  • Safe Streets Advocates Stage Die-In To Protest L.A. Traffic Violence (LATBiking in L.A.)
    • Where Was Mayor? City Council? (LAT)
  • More on Bay Area Regional Funding Measure (KRON4)
  • Why the VO Failure in Long Beach? (LAist)
  • Pasadena Completes Road Diet For North Fair Oaks Ave. (Pasadena Now)
  • UC Santa Barbara Student Group Secures $1.4 Million for Bike Path (Daily Nexus)
  • E-Bike Safety in Sanatee (Union-Trib)
  • Amtrak Reduces Cap. Corridor Service, Not Enough Trains (SacBee)
  • 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing To Be Completed This Year (LAT)
  • Fed Transpo Bill: Cuts to Amtrak, $21 Billion for Transit, $100 Million for World Cup/Olympics (Smart Cities Dive, Bloomberg).

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Los Angeles Anti–Housing Law Push Escalates as Metro Board Seeks SB 79 Exemption

Metro staff warn that state law facilitating transit-oriented housing could “harm transit expansion... by galvanizing housing opponents against new light rail stations and dedicated bus lanes.”

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog USABicycling

The Talk of D.C.: Rumors Flying that Trump Admin Wants to Undo Bike Lanes in Capital

The feds appear to be mounting an argument that bike lanes cause congestion in the nation's capitol — and advocates are bracing for a fight.

January 25, 2026
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Damien's AMA, Joe's "how to lock your bike," and a salute to Oakland's speed cameras

January 23, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisconewsletter

Advocates Rally for Transit Funding Measure Signature Effort

The hard work of gathering almost 200,000 signatures to save BART, Muni, Caltrain et al begins today.

January 23, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Big stack of headlines, but the best news is that the effort to pass the Bay Area Transit measure is underway!

January 23, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

January 2026 Los Angeles Metro Board Round-Up: Sepulveda Rail Approved, Torrance Rail Kneecapped

Valley-Westside subway plan approved. South Bay light rail delayed significantly, perhaps indefinitely.

January 22, 2026
